Pay Television company StarTimes to broadcast live all U-20 matches

The 2017 Fifa U-20 World Cup is on! The best young teams from 24 countries are competing in the Republic of Korea to win one of the most prestigious Fifa tournament.

The tournament has been a platform where major names in soccer including Maradona, Lionel Messi and most recently Paul Pogba have been discovered. World football’s new talents will therefore, be eager to make a name for themselves.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, StarTimes Corporate Sales Manager Edward Wesonga noted that all U-20 World Cup matches will be broadcasted live on StarTimes’ 5 sports channels, including two High Definition channels. “All U-20 World Cup will be broadcasted live on StarTimes’ 5 sports channels, including two High Definition channels namely Sports Premium and World Premium.

"The tournament will be intense, between a host country which wants to prove it belongs to the great nations of football and the favorites France and Argentina, who want to show that they are as good as their seniors."

Africa is represented by four countries including Zambia, South Africa, Guinea and Senegal with Zambia being one of the favorite for the U-20 World Cup title. In March, Zambia won U-20 Africa Cup of Nations at home after beating Senegal 2-0 highlighting the potential of the African representatives. Zambia is viewed as one of the best teams the country has had in a long time led by the coach, Benston Chambeshi, with the U-20 team almost the same as it was 2 months ago.

Patson Daka, Caf U-20 Best Player, will captain the team, the 18 years old striker having just won Uefa Youth League with Reb Bull Salzburg. The unlucky finalists of the Caf U-20, Senegal, want to get revenge after failing to win the African title. Senegal has much to prove with the young Lions having finished 4th during the last U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

StarTimes will broadcast all Fifa tournaments in 2017-2018, including Russia 2018 World Cup. The pay television broadcaster is also the exclusive broadcaster of International Champions Cup tournament for Sub-Saharan Africa.