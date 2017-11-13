Peak Milk football moments of the weekend

Morocco qualified for a first World Cup since 1998 after beating their closest challengers Ivory Coast 2-0 away from home on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions went into the match in Abidjan just needing a draw to consolidate their place as pacesetters in the final group match, but they went one better in what was an assured display.



Nabil Dirar gave the visitors the lead after 25 minutes before captain Medhi Benatia sealed victory five minutes later.

Swansea forward Tammy Abraham made his debut for the English senior team in their 0-0 draw with Germany at Wembley.



The Three Lions had been expected to feel the absence of key men Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, among others, while Joachim Low's visitors were similarly missing stars Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller.

Abraham's first real sight of goal nearly led to the opener as England ended the first half on the front foot, but a deflected effort looped just wide.



He was replaced in the 60th minute by Marcus Rashford.

The Super Eagles maintained their invincibility as they played out a 1-1 draw with Algeria in Constantine.

Although the encounter was a dead-rubber encounter, Gernot Rohr’s men held their nerves to contain the hosts who were hoping to avenge their first leg defeat in Uyo.

After a scoreless first half, Nigeria took the lead thanks to John Ogu’s wonder, but a questionable penalty ensured Rabah Madjer’s side avoided defeat in front of their home fans.

This is the first time the country’s senior national team would be completing their World Cup qualification campaign without defeat after gathering 14 points from six games.

Chelsea star Victor Moses made the BBC African Footballer of the Year shortlist for 2017.



The shortlist included Liverpool bound Guinean midfielder – Rasen Ballsport Leipzig’s Naby Keita and Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Moses’ three goals and three assists in Chelsea’s league winning campaign didn’t go unnoticed. Also, he made 34 appearances, the most in his Premier League era- in his newfound position under Antonio Conte.