Peak Moments of Nigeria qualification for 2018 Fifa World Cup

Zoned alongside Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria in the group stage, many wrote off Nigeria’s chances of making it to Russia owing to the pedigree of the oppositions.

But it happened to be a walk in the park for Gernot Rohr’s men who made it to their sixth Fifa World Cup ever in amassing fashion. In six matches, they were unbeaten with four wins and two draws – scoring 12 goals in conceding just four times. Isn’t that incredible?

The reigning African champions were cut to ribbons by Nigeria in Uyo on September 1, 2017.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho powered the Super Eagles past the Indomitable Lions 4-0 who showed promises at the beginning of the game.

Aside the high scoreline, what made the victory significant was the fact that it was Nigeria's highest scoreline against their cross-country rivals since their first meeting on April 26, 1960.



Also, the victory put the Super Eagles one leg in Russia.

NIGERIA PIP ZAMBIA TO WORLD CUP TICKET

Alex Iwobi of Nigeria

The Super Eagles made it through to the 2018 World Cup finals after a hard-fought win against the Chipolopolo at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on October 7.

Alex Iwobi’s second-half goal guaranteed Nigeria’s place in Russia after Nigeria earned a 1-0 win against Zambia.

Gernot Rohr’s men were almost assured of their place in Russia owing to their three-point lead and superior goals difference. Against the Chipolopolo they confirmed their place thanks to Iwobi's late impact.

JOHN OGU’S WONDER STRIKE AGAINST ALGERIA

Super Eagles

Though the game played at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui, Constantine was a dead-rubber encounter, it provided Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s John Ogu a chance to create one of the finest moments of the qualifying series.

When it looked like the game was going to end without a goal, Ogu unleashed a left-footed missile which beat goalkeeper Faouzi Chaouchi.

The Desert Foxes clawed back to secure a 1-1 draw through Yacine Brahimi’s penalty, that did not rub the midfielder’s goal off some shine.