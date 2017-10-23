Peak Moments of Nigeria qualification for Russia 2018

Playing in the Fifa World Cup is every country and footballer’s dream.

This is not an exception for Nigeria as they provided some of the most heart-stopping moments en route their qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

It all began at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola where they caged hosts Zambia 2-1 to commence their World Cup bid on a winning note.

Victor Moses’ brace inspired Gernot Rohr’s men to a 3-1 victory over a star-studded Algeria side in Uyo, before smashing Cameroon for four in their third game.

Although they were held to a 1-1 draw in Yaoundé no thanks to Vincent Aboubakar’s 75th-minute penalty. And ultimately, Alex Iwobi’s lone strike pulled down the Chipolopolo in Uyo to hand Nigeria her sixth World Cup appearance, with a game to spare.

And football fans have picked their #PeakMoments in Super Eagles route to Russia.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW