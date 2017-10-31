Peak Moments of Week 10 English Premier League games

After a threatening start to life back in the Premier League Hart looks like he is finally finding his feet. The goalkeeper made seven saves against Crystal Palace in West Ham's 2-2 draw; two more than any other keeper in matchday 10.

A starring performance from the Brazil international in a key game for the Blues. David Luiz helped Chelsea to a win and a clean sheet against Bournemouth; no Chelsea player had more clearances (3) or interceptions (3).

AARON RAMSEY GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Aaron Ramsey Arsenal More

Alongside Kolasinac, one of the stars of the show for the Gunners this weekend. Ramsey controlled the midfield in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Swansea; scoring the winner in the 58th minute, along with the most tackles for the Gunners (3).

ANDRE AYEW GOAL FOR WEST HAM

Dede Ayew More

After scoring two goals midweek against Tottenham, the Ghana international found the net in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. Only Andros Townsend (5) was fouled more times than the Ghanaian (4).

EDEN HAZARD MATCH WINNER FOR CHELSEA

Eden Hazard Chelsea More

Along with scoring the only goal of the game, Eden Hazard created seven chances for his teammates; two more than any other player in matchday 10.