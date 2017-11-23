Peak Moments of Week Five Champions League games

Liverpool headed to Spain in confident mood having enjoyed a 3-0 win over Southampton at the weekend and they started the game in similar fashion, taking a 3-0 first-half lead courtesy of Sadio Mane and a Roberto Firmino brace. The popular saying goes: It’s not over till it’s over and so Sevilla staged a remarkable comeback in the second half with Guido Pizarro and Wissam Ben Yedder (two goals) getting their names on the score sheet to cap off what was a magnificent night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Monaco were primed to have a good outing in this season’s Uefa Champions League on the back of reaching the semis last term. It’s however been a miserable run for them and the home tie against RB Leipzig was a chance for redemption. The Red Bulls, however, showed their superior edge with Monaco’s Jemerson giving the Germans the lead before a Timo Werner brace and fine Naby Keita strike sealed an emphatic 4-1 win which was all achieved in the first half.

It was Monaco’s third home defeat and they have no chance of qualifying for the next round while Leipzig’s meteoric rise continues.

SPURS STILL IN CONTROL OF THE GROUP OF DEATH

Tottenham Hotspur had a lot to prove when they were drawn alongside reigning European kings Real Madrid and German Powerhouse Borussia Dortmund. They have indeed shown their emergence over the years is no fluke. They travelled to the Signal Iduna Park to take on BVB on Tuesday and having fallen behind from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike, Spurs clawed their way back in the second half through Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son for a 2-1 victory.

They remain top of Group H with 13 points, three clear of Real Madrid with one game against bottom side APOEL left to play.

RONALDO CAN’T STOP BREAKING RECORDS

Recently crowned the world’s best player for a record fifth time, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show he’s an epitome of class. The Portuguese maestro bagged a brace in Real Madrid’s 6-0 whooping of APOEL Nicosia and this meant he has scored 18 Champions League goals in 2017 which is the most for a player in a calendar year. He also has 98 strikes for Los Blancos in Europe’s premier club competition which is the most for a player at a single club.

PSG IN SEVENTH HEAVEN

Paris Saint-Germain have been ruthless in front since adding Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to their ranks. Ruthless they were again on Wednesday night as they overran Celtic 7-1. Though the French capital club conceded an early goal through Moussa Dembele, they ran riot for the remainder of the game. Neymar scored a brace and so did Edinson Cavani with Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves also getting their names on the scoresheet. The 7-1 result means PSG have now scored 24 goals in the group phase of the Champions League which is a competition record.