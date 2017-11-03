Peak Moments of Week Four Champions League games

Although Manchester United silenced Benfica 2-0 at Old Trafford, Mile Svilar set a record for himself becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever save a Champions League penalty.

At 18 years, 65 days, the Belgian set the mark just two weeks after making his Champions League debut by saving Anthony Martial’s 15th minute penalty to keep scores 0-0.

Layvin Kurzawa’s treble helped PSG wallop Anderlecht 5-0 in the Champions League. The defender scored three goals in the second half as Paris Saint-Germain locked down a spot in the knockout stage.

In the process became the first defender in modern Champions League history to achieve the feat in the competition. Also, he is the second PSG player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic first managing it in October 2013.

AGUERO MANCHESTER CITY GOALS RECORD

Sergio Aguero Manchester City More

Sergio Aguero was on target as Manchester City blew away hosts Napoli 4-2 at Stadio San Paolo. And that was enough for him to break Eric Brook's record as City’s all-time leading scorer.

The Argentina striker now has 178 goals for City, surpassing Eric Brook's tally of 177. Brook scored his final goal for the club in 1939, meaning Aguero has broken a record that had stood for 78 years.

REAL MADRID DEFEAT AT WEMBLEY

Tottenham Real Madrid Champions League More

The reigning European champions were embarrassed 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Dele Alli double and one from Christian Eriksen gave Mauricio Pochettino's side a fully deserved triumph Zinedine Zidane’s men, who were well short of their best and looked vulnerable to every Spurs counter-attack.

The win guarantees a last-16 spot for Spurs and leaves the Spanish giants facing a mini-crisis at Madrid.

EL SHAARAWY MASTERMINDS CHELSEA DEFEAT

Stephan El Shaarawy Roma Chelsea Champions League More

Stephan El Shaarawy's first-half brace set Roma on the way to a resounding 3-0 win over Chelsea that displaced their visitors at the top of Champions League Group C.

Antonio Conte's reigning Premier League champions would have secured a last-16 spot with a win but that appeared a tall order from the moment El Shaarawy opened the scoring after 39 seconds before completing his brace in the second half.