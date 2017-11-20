Pearce released from Roosters contract

The Sydney Roosters have released New South Wales half-back Mitchell Pearce from his contract with the NRL club.

Half-back Mitchell Pearce has been released from the final two years of his contract with the Sydney Roosters, the NRL club confirmed on Monday.

Pearce, 28, will leave the Roosters after playing 238 NRL games for the club since making his debut in 2007.

The arrival of Australia and Queensland star Cooper Cronk from Melbourne Storm was reportedly behind Pearce's desire to depart.

"Obviously, this hasn't been an easy decision for me to come to, but I feel that it's the right one," the New South Wales playmaker said in a statement.

"I've been with the Roosters since I was 17 and have grown into a man here. I've made a lot of close friends at the club, and I've always been proud to wear the Roosters jersey.

"The Roosters club and people there will always mean a lot to me, but I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenge joining a new club will bring, while continuing to push myself to be the best half-back I can be.

"Now that I've made this decision, hopefully I'll have the rest of my future sorted over the next few weeks."

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson paid tribute to Pearce, who has been linked to numerous clubs, and wished him luck.

"We've been through a lot and I have a lot of respect for Junior both as a footballer and as a man," he said.

"I'd personally like to thank Pearcey for the role he's played at the Roosters. He's a good person who will always have many friends at the club and I know I speak on behalf of everyone in wishing him all the very best."

Manly are among the clubs reportedly interested in Pearce and the Sea Eagles released five-eighth Blake Green from the final year of his contract on Monday.