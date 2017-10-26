Pedro Caixinha sacked by Rangers

Rangers have confirmed that manager Pedro Caixinha has parted company with the club.

The Portuguese was appointed in March but departed the club on Wednesday following a difficult few days that saw the team dumped out of the League Cup semi-finals by Motherwell before being held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock at home.

Earlier this season, Rangers had lost to Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League, considered by many to be the club's worst ever result on the continent.

The Gers now lie fourth in the Premiership table, eight points behind leaders Celtic, but also five behind second-placed Aberdeen and now one behind Motherwell.

"Rangers Football Club announce today (Thursday, October 26, 2017) that Pedro Caixinha has left the Club," a statement published on the club's official website read.

"The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.

Pedro Caixinha Rangers More