The stat that proves Pedro is Chelsea's key attacking player

Now in his third year at the club, no player has been as decisive for the Blues since the turn of the year

In scoring Chelsea's opening goal in their Premier League meeting against Watford, Pedro underlined his importance to Antonio Conte's side.

Since the beginning of 2017, he has been involved in 20 goals for the Stamford Bridge outfit - a tally that no other player in the Blues' ranks can match.

20 – Pedro has had a hand in more goals in all comps in 2017 than any other @ChelseaFC player (12 goals, 8 assists). Key. pic.twitter.com/BeDwZq06oX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017

His fine strike to break the deadlock in Saturday's match was his 12th goal of the year, while he has also achieved an impressive eight assists. Earlier this season he netted against Qarabag in the Champions League, while he was also on the scoresheet against Stoke.

That was quite some way to get our 8000th goal in all competitions since our formation in 1905! #CHEWAT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 21, 2017

Moreover, Pedro's goal was also the 8000th in Chelsea's 112-year history.

He arrived at the club from Barcelona in August 2015 for a fee of £19 million and has since scored 18 times in 72 outings.