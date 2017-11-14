Peerless Buffon sets impossible benchmark for Donnarumma amid Roman ruins

Replacing Gianluigi Buffon may prove beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma in a team that bares little resemblance to Italy's great sides of the past.

The best goalkeeper of the 21st century and an all-time great, the retirement of Gianluigi Buffon, inevitable as it was, added searing injury to the insult of Italy's World Cup qualification failure.

And while green shoots of recovery have already sprouted between the posts in the form of Gianluigi Donnarumma, that may not be enough to spare the Azzurri a painful period in the major tournament wilderness as they adjust to their diminished circumstances.

Nurtured at Parma during the peak of Serie A's powers, Buffon was an unused member of what was then a typically imposing Italy squad at the 1998 World Cup.

The 20-year-old would have rubbed awestruck shoulders with Alessandro Costacurta, Giuseppe Bergomi, Demetrio Albertini and Roberto Baggio in a team captained by Paolo Maldini.

Beaten finalists in the previous tournament, Italy could also call on Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta and Christian Vieri in the full bloom of youth. This was not a golden generation, though, but business as usual for Calcio.

Buffon had to wait until the next World Cup to inherit the gloves from Gianluca Pagliuca and Francesco Toldo, duly retaining a fittingly assured grip on them for the subsequent 15 years.

There has been more disappointment than joy during that decade and a half; a controversial round-of-16 defeat to co-hosts South Korea in 2002 was followed by the shame of a group-stage exit at Euro 2004.

Buffon and his contemporaries memorably, infamously, then enjoyed their great triumph on the international stage at a time when Italy's domestic game was gripped by the throes of 'Calciopoli'.

The demotion of Juventus to Serie B was the bitter aftertaste to World Cup glory for Buffon and his club colleagues in 2006. And while the Bianconeri arose transformed from that blow, the Azzurri have waxed and waned.