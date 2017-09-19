Peng digs deep to avoid Guangzhou upset

Top seed Peng Shuai saved 10 break points in the deciding set against Ons Jabeur to progress at the Guangzhou Open.

Peng Shuai survived a huge scare against Ons Jabeur to book her place in the second round of the Guangzhou Open on Tuesday.

The top seed looked in control of her opening match in China as she took the first set, but Jabeur came roaring back to win five games in a row and level the match.

Jabeur continued to apply pressure in the decider but Peng survived – saving 10 break points – and recorded a 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 6-3 win.

There were two upsets on Tuesday, with Elise Mertens and Sam Stosur – seeded fifth and seventh respectively – knocked out.

Mertens suffered a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) reverse to Wang Yafan, who will now meet Evgeniya Rodina following the Russian's 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-0 victory over Arina Rodionova.

Former US Open champion Stosur, meanwhile, was beaten 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-5 by Han Xinyun while Zhang Shuai, Alize Cornet, Zhang Kai-lin and Lizette Cabrera were Tuesday's other winners.