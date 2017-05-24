Penguins expect Schultz, Hornqvist back for game seven

Patric Hornqvist and Justin Schultz are nearing returns in a boost for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins could get just the boost they need to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals with the returns of Patric Hornqvist and Justin Schultz.

Speaking on Wednesday, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said it would be "reasonable" to expect defenseman Schultz and forward Hornqvist to return in the team's deciding game seven against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Schultz, who has two goals and six assists in 14 playoff games, has not played since the team's game two loss on May 15 when he was injured on a hit by Senators left wing Mike Hoffman in the first period.

Although he participated in warmups prior to Pittsburgh's game five win on Sunday, he did not make it onto the ice and remained sidelined for their loss on Tuesday.

Hornqvist, who has four goals and three assists in 13 playoff games, has been out since leaving during warmups for game two.

He did not travel with the team to Ottawa earlier this week but has been skating on his own.

While the Penguins and Senators prepare for their last Eastern Conference Finals matchup, the Nashville Predators have already locked up their first trip to the Finals after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks in game six on Monday.