People used to Google 'Pochettino' - Spurs boss responds to Rose

The left-back complained that Tottenham sign players he has to Google but the manager pointed out the likes of Dele Alli are now stars

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino concedes he was probably the subject of a few Google searches when he first arrived in the Premier League.

The 45-year-old former Argentina defender turned towards personal experience when assessing the outspoken comments by left-back Danny Rose that threaten to overshadow Spurs' 2017-18 opener at Newcastle United on Sunday.

England international Rose told The Sun he wanted Tottenham to improve their squad with top class players and "not players you have to Google and say, 'Who's that?'".

Rose also suggested he does not earn his full worth under Tottenham's wage structure and questioned the depth of quality in Pochettino's squad – remarks he apologised for on Friday.

Pochettino is happy to draw a line under the controversy but pointed to the achievements of Rose' England colleagues Eric Dier and Dele Alli to underline the folly of the full-back's stance.

"When you sign players like Eric Dier, who are internationals today, nobody knew [who he was]... or Dele Alli, who was in League One," the former Southampton boss told a pre-match news conference.

"I don't think it's a matter to joke about because with some of the international players, maybe one or two years ago, none of us knew them very well.

"Also, when I first arrived here, people wanted to know, 'who is Mauricio Pochettino?' too.

"If you remember five years ago, people said 'who is Pochettino?' I'm sure they used Chrome or Google or Yahoo to find out."

Tottenham are the only side from the Premier League's top six last season who have not made additions in the transfer market but Pochettino remains confident of the capabilities of a team who stormed to a second-place finish last time around.

"I think the team are very united. I'm not worried," he added

"I don't want to compare us with other clubs, who have made signings before us in the previous two seasons and we have finished above them."