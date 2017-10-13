Pep Guardiola 'disappointed' by Mauricio Pochettino's criticism over Harry Kane remarks

The Manchester City manager said he didn't mean to disrespect the Tottenham boss: Getty

Pep Guardiola has intensified his dispute with Mauricio Pochettino by saying he is “disappointed” by criticism from the Tottenham manager.

Pochettino accused his Manchester City counterpart of being “disrespectful” by describing Spurs as “the Harry Kane team”.

Guardiola used the phrase at the end of last month after citing Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United as City’s main rivals for the Premier League title.

Kane has scored 11 of Tottenham’s 21 goals in all competitions this season, and the England international has struck nine goals in his last five matches for club and country.

That latest run has seen him score seven goals in his last three games for Tottenham, scoring twice in a 3-2 win at West Ham, then a hat-trick against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League, then another two in a 4-0 win at Huddersfield just before the last international break.

He also scored two winning goals as England completed a successful World Cup qualifying campaign with successive 1-0 victories over Slovenia and Lithuania this month.

Pochettino has bristled at the suggestion that Spurs are a one-man team, but Guardiola says it was never his intention to belittle them.

He said: “I was never disrespectful to my colleague. I was never disrespectful in a press conference. Never.

“When I talked about Harry Kane’s team, it was because Harry Kane was scoring a lot of goals.

