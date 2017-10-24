Pep Guardiola blames the ball for Man City's 120 goalless minutes claiming it is not heavy enough

Claudio Bravo has been mocked and derided, but he has never been Manchester City’s hero before. This was supposed to be Sergio Aguero’s big night, but it was the Chilean goalkeeper who stole the show, before his manager Pep Guardiola snatched the headlines ranting about the ball.

Bravo made three excellent saves to deny Wolverhampton Wanderers a goal in normal time as well as two in the penalty shootout as the Championship leaders threatened to do far more than just become the first side to stop Guardiola’s team from scoring this season.

The Spaniard blamed the Mitre ball for that. “It is not acceptable, the ball was unacceptable for a high-level competition,” he said.

“It is too light, there is no weight, nothing it is not a good ball. It is impossible to score with a ball like that and I can say that because we won, I’m not making excuses. All of my players said ‘what is that.’ I’m sorry Carabao Cup, but that is not a serious ball for a serious competition.”

Claudio Bravo was the star for Man City with two penalty saves Credit: Getty Images