Pep Guardiola blames the ball after Manchester City need penalties to scrape past Championship Wolves

Pep Guardiola was disappointed with the match ball used for Manchester City's win over Wolves: AFP

Pep Guardiola labelled the English Football League's match ball "unacceptable" after Manchester City edged past Wolves and into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The clash between the sides top of the Premier League and Championship was an entertaining - if scoreless - affair, with Claudio Bravo required to be at his best to deny Nuno Espirito Santos' side from snatching a shock win.

The oft-maligned Chile goalkeeper again came to the rescue in the penalty shootout at the Etihad Stadium, denying Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady as City won 4-1 on penalties after a scoreless 120 minutes.

Guardiola is understandably pleased to have progressed - but the fact they have to play with the English Football League's Mitre match ball grates.

"The ball is not acceptable to play with... at that level," the City boss said. "We play with a different ball. It's not Nike, Adidas I don't know, it's a different brand. It's unacceptable to play with the ball. That ball is not a serious ball for a professional game.

"I say that because we won, eh? If I don't win, I don't say that because after that it's excuses. As I won, I can tell you: it is not acceptable to play. If it's for the marketing, for the money, for many reasons, it's okay but it's not acceptable to play with that ball.

"No weight, nothing. (We get the balls for) one day or two days, but the ball is bad two days, one month, one year, two years. It's bad, it's bad. The ball is unacceptable for the high of level of the competition.

Claudio Bravo was the hero for City as they scraped past City (Getty Images) More