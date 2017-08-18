Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will fight for the title even if they don't make any further signings

Guardiola is still seeking to strengthen his squad: Getty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his squad can challenge for honours even if he cannot make any more signings before the transfer window closes.

Guardiola remains keen to strengthen his defensive options and will pursue a deal for West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans despite seeing a £18m bid rejected by the West Midlands club.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis claimed only a “very very good offer” would prompt him to sell Northern Ireland international Evans to City.

But having spent over £200m on new players Guardiola maintained he would be happy with the options at his disposal without any more new arrivals.

“Like last season. Every season I start I always believe my players are the best,” Guardiola said.

“He (Evans) is a player for West Brom. It’s still the same. Tony Pulis was clear so there’s nothing to talk about.

“We try to do the best squad as possible for the long season. We are going to see how the market finishes at the end.

“If we have to stay with the players we have right now we are happy, if someone comes we are happy too. I know how good the club works since I arrive here and we try to do our best, sometimes it’s possible, sometimes not.

“I talk to (director of football) Txiki (Begiristain), all the players at the club, everyone has their own opinions. We talk about making our club stronger.”

Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Premier League fixture against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is closing in on a first-team return after he featured as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Girona on Tuesday.

The German international sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury last December, having joined City from Borussia Dortmund the previous summer.

Although Guardiola said the club will act cautiously with the 26-year-old given his injury record.

“He played a few minutes in Girona so we are going to see,” Guardiola said.

“He is really well and training well. He needs time and confidence. When you have the problems he had in the past with injuries in the last two years he has to be 100 percent sure he is ready. But he played a few minutes and that is the first step.”

City right-back Kyle Walker missed that friendly because his wife is heavily pregnant but is expected to be available for the clash with Everton.

“Kyle’s wife is pregnant. He’s almost a father again,” Guardiola added. “That’s why he stayed here for the beautiful moment.”