Pep Guardiola expects Manchester City to 'suffer like never before' at Napoli
A trip to the forbidding Stadio San Paolo is not for the faint of heart at any time, let alone when Napoli are flying high at the top of Serie A, scoring for fun and, according to the locals, playing the best football seen in these parts since Diego Maradona inspired them to the Italian title 27 years ago.
Manchester City tasted defeat here under Roberto Mancini six years ago, Chelsea, Arsenal and Swansea have suffered the same fate in recent times and Liverpool were happy to leave with a draw. So Pep Guardiola was under no illusions about the scale of the challenge he expects his own in form City side to face on Wednesday evening.
“There will be moments to defend, moments when we suffer like never before and I’m going to see how we react,” he said.
It was telling, though, that Guardiola should scoff at the notion of City coming here to play for the point that would secure their progress to the Champions League knockout stages or that his team might, in some way, be fearful after Maurizio Sarri, his Napoli counterpart, had talked about wanting to see “frightened faces” on City’s players.
“Fear? There is no fear,” Guardiola said, pointedly. “A lot of respect for the way Napoli play, yes, but there should never be fear.”
It must be reassuring for a manager to talk in such terms when, sat beside him, is David Silva. City’s midfield metronome may not have looked particularly comfortable fielding questions from a room full of reporters but stick him on a pitch in front of 60,000 fans in one of the most intimidating citadels in European football and he could not be more at home.
For all the plaudits rightly lavished on Kevin De Bruyne this season, no one should dilute the importance of his midfield side-kick to the way Guardiola wants to play, and if City are to become the first side to win in Naples since Real Madrid in early March, Silva is likely to be central to the equation.
The Spaniard’s influence has been clear to see for a long time now but Guardiola’s decision to move him inside, from the wider position he was usually deployed in under Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, has had a liberating effect and, at 31, he is playing arguably the best football of his career.
“I think it’s a good position for me,” Silva said. “I love to play in the middle and be in constant contact with the ball all the time.”
Guardiola believes there are few players better at cherishing the ball. “I believe that it’s impossible to play quite good if the ball isn’t passed in the middle, it's a lot of risk to pass in the middle but always I put in the middle the players who can keep the ball as long as possible, even with a lot of pressure from the opponent, and David is a master for that,” the City manager said.
“You see he’s shy, he doesn't talk too much but when he goes on the pitch he's a huge personality. It's never one step back, in the bad moments he always makes a step forward, he is a legend at this club. It would have been a pleasure to take him for Barcelona but he was so expensive.”
Barcelona’s loss has been City’s gain. In his seven years at the club following his £26 million move from Valencia, Silva has been involved in 110 goals in 230 games, almost one every two games. Moreover, no player in the Premier League has got close to creating as many chances as the 637 he has fashioned. Everton’s Leighton Baines is next with 455.
Silva hopes to sign a one-year contract extension soon that would tie him to City until June 2020 and mean a decade with the club but his immediate priority is winning the Champions League, the one leading trophy that still eludes him.
“It would be amazing,” he said. “I pray every night to win the Champions League with City. Hopefully we can win this year. We are still talking [about the contract]. I hope I can sign soon because I would love to be here and play for City 10 years.”