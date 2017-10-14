Pep Guardiola hails Man City's 'best performance' since he arrived at Etihad following Kevin De Bruyne masterclass
Pep Guardiola hailed the best performance of his reign as Manchester City manager as Stoke City were crushed 7-2 on an exhilarating afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.
Victory moved City two points clear of neighbours Manchester United, who had played out a drab goalless draw at Anfield earlier in the day, at the top of the Premier League table.
City’s goal rush saw them become the first top-flight team to score 29 times in their opening eight league games since Everton in the 1894-95 campaign and equalled their best ever start to a season. The last time City won seven and drew one of their first eight matches, in 2011-12, they went on to win the title.
“I cannot deny that was the best performance since I arrived here,” Guardiola said. “Except two actions when Stoke scored, and we have to learn from that, in general we made a very good performance from everyone. We played quickly because we played simple. We were very good in the build-up and after that the quality from the midfielders, wingers, strikers was clear.
“We know each other more, I know much more about my players and I know even more how to damage the opposing teams and we know more how to score.
“We made a point to the players of needing to start well because these games after the international break can be hard and we did that.”
City’s approach contrasted starkly with Jose Mourinho’s tactics against Liverpool but Guardiola insisted his own priority was to win, not put on a show.
“I am here to win, I’m not here to entertain. I’m not a magician but the way we want to play is like this. In that special game against Everton last season when we played very well but missed two penalties, we didn’t win. I’m here to win.”
Guardiola paid special mention to Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who was unplayable on his 100th appearance for City.
“He’s such a dynamic player, always picks the right pass at the right tempo. When he has the ball, the wingers, the strikers, they know to move because the ball is coming their way. He’s a big, talented player.”
Mark Hughes, the Stoke manager, believes De Bruyne is unrivalled in the Premier League at this moment. “He is head and shoulders above anyone else in the Premier League from my point of view given the level of performance and way he can effects the game,” Hughes said. “If we are honest, which we are, it probably flattered us at 3-2, but people like De Bruyne see this isn’t acceptable, grab the initiative and take the game away from you.”
Guardiola has now urged City fans to turn out in force ahead of what he promises will be a special game against Serie A leaders Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.
“Hopefully on Tuesday against one of best teams in Europe we can receive and feel their support because we need it,” he said. “I would encourage the fans to come because they will see an amazing game between two team that play the same way.”