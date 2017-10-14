Pep Guardiola hails Man City's 'best performance' since he arrived at Etihad following Kevin De Bruyne masterclass

Pep Guardiola hailed the best performance of his reign as Manchester City manager as Stoke City were crushed 7-2 on an exhilarating afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Victory moved City two points clear of neighbours Manchester United, who had played out a drab goalless draw at Anfield earlier in the day, at the top of the Premier League table.

City’s goal rush saw them become the first top-flight team to score 29 times in their opening eight league games since Everton in the 1894-95 campaign and equalled their best ever start to a season. The last time City won seven and drew one of their first eight matches, in 2011-12, they went on to win the title.

“I cannot deny that was the best performance since I arrived here,” Guardiola said. “Except two actions when Stoke scored, and we have to learn from that, in general we made a very good performance from everyone. We played quickly because we played simple. We were very good in the build-up and after that the quality from the midfielders, wingers, strikers was clear.

“We know each other more, I know much more about my players and I know even more how to damage the opposing teams and we know more how to score.

“We made a point to the players of needing to start well because these games after the international break can be hard and we did that.”

Six different players got their names on the scoresheet for Manchester City