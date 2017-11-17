Pep Guardiola returns to Leicester with his complex philosophy now set in stone at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's commitment to his own philosophy has not waivered since that defeat against Leicester: Getty

It was in the wake of Manchester City’s ignominious defeat away at Leicester last season - a 4-2 drubbing at the hands of the then Premier League champions - that Pep Guardiola launched a typically impassioned defence of his footballing philosophy.

“I'm not a coach for the tackles. So I don't train the tackles. What I want is to try to play good, score goals, arrive more.” The admission that he doesn’t “train the tackles” raised an eyebrow or two among the gathered journalists present at the King Power Stadium on that ill-fated day.

For a third successive match, City had failed to win. Naturally, then, the wheels were off. The spotlight was switched to Guardiola and his refusal to adapt to the harsh, ugly realities of the Premier League. If he was to survive in this league then he needed to toe the line and embrace English football in all its garish glory.

Nearly one year on and City returns to a stadium that bore witness to what Guardiola described on Friday as “one of the lowest” points in his budding English career. Ever the perfectionist, the 46-year-old’s commitment to his own philosophy has not waivered since. Indeed, that ‘tackle’ comment remains true as ever. Only Bournemouth and Burnley have made few tackles than City this season while the club rank 17th for tackles won across the same time period.

The caveat here is that as the best team in the league, capable of dominating possession from start to finish, there’s simply less need to challenge for the ball with a good old fashioned, bone-crunching tackle. For Guardiola, his men and the ball are one: a fluid, seemingly interconnected organism capable of transporting that orange and purple sphere from one end of the pitch to the other in a blink of the eye.

So what has changed since City were memorably dispatched by Claudio Ranieri’s struggling Foxes last December? As the above statistics would suggest, not much, but at the same time City have come on leaps on bounds since the Catalan first arrived through the doors of the Etihad in the summer of 2016.