Pep Guardiola reveals the secret behind Raheem Sterling's Manchester City career renaissance

Sterling has been in superb form for City this season: Getty

Raheem Sterling is receiving help from a former Arsenal captain to prolong his Manchester City career, and end any prospect of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta, who spent five years at the Emirates Stadium before becoming a member of City’s coaching staff, has been working closely with the winger to turn him into the prolific goalscorer that manager Pep Guardiola demands he become.

Sterling could have moved to north London in August as City tried to secure the £60m signing of Alexis Sanchez, but both deals ended up falling through.

The England winger declared last month that he never considered the prospect of moving to Arsenal, and that he was determined to make himself a success in Manchester.

With Arteta’s help, Sterling is well on course for the best goalscoring season of his career, and hopes to add to his total against Arsenal in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

“I think Raheem is enjoying scoring goals,” Guardiola said. “He’s not scared, he’s not afraid to take a risk.

“And now he’s seeing how fun, how good it is to score goals. Now he’s more focused on that.

“Mikel Arteta is working many, many hours and days after training specifically about the last action on the pitch – that control in the last moment to make the right movement in the final three or four metres.

“Raheem has wanted to stay there on the training pitch, to improve, to practise, to shoot at the goalkeepers.

“It’s part of the mentality he needs. He knows a striker has to score goals and he has to do that if he wants to achieve the next step.

“You won’t survive in the high level teams in his position if you don’t score goals.”

Arteta has been working closely with Sterling (Getty) More