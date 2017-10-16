Pep Guardiola stands by Napoli praise after accusations of mind games

When Pep Guardiola says you're one of the best attacking football teams in the world, you are one of the best attacking football teams in the world. That's how it works.

It is a bit like Ninjinsky saying you have nimble feet or Oliver Reed complimenting your industrious liver. Having taken charge of perhaps the greatest aesthetic spectacle that the modern game has produced, never mind the greatest team, he knows what he's talking about and he takes what he's talking about very seriously.

For as irascible as Guardiola can be, he is not one to casually engage in psychological warfare with opponents. He is nothing but sincere about the beauty of football and when he compliments a certain team's style, you can be sure he means it.

For weeks now, the Manchester City manager has heaped praise on Napoli, the leaders of Serie A who visit the Etihad in a Champions League Group F meeting on Tuesday.

Maurizio Sarri's side sit at the summit of their domestic league having won each of their eight games so far, with 26 goals scored and just five conceded. Their front three of Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne is rightly being touted as one of the best in Europe. Together, last season, they scored 60 goals and laid on 30 assists. Is it any wonder that, after August's group stage draw, Guardiola called Napoli "the best team in the pot"?

Such compliments were not accepted though by the Italian club's colourful president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who accused Guardiola of being disingenuous and attempting to play mind games.

"It concerned me," De Laurentiis said. "I wouldn't like it if Guardiola's praise resulted in my players losing focus. He's a wily old fox and he knows the quality of his squad, which is remarkable."

At his press conference on Monday to preview Napoli's visit, Guardiola denied having an ulterior motive when making the comments.