Pep Guardiola tells rampant Manchester City to beware...winter is coming

Pep Guardiola had no sooner finished fielding questions on Friday about the prospect of his Manchester City team emulating Arsenal’s “Invincibles” by going unbeaten this season than the manager was being asked whether they could follow in Manchester United’s footsteps by winning the treble.

After 15 wins in 16 matches, during which time City have plundered 49 goals and been credited in some quarters with elevating the game to heights seldom seen on these shores, expectations are mushrooming by the week. Arsenal visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon with few giving Arsene Wenger’s side much chance of halting City’s 14-game winning streak.

Insulating players from that sort of hype is not easy, but if Guardiola has been keen to guard against complacency, it would be little surprise if the Catalan has been busy in recent days reminding his squad about what happened in the previous two seasons after a largely rampant August, September and October.

On both occasions, City, as they are now, were sitting pretty at the top of the table going into the first Premier League game of November. Under Guardiola last term, City had won seven of 10 games and were averaging 2.3 points per match. It had been much the same the previous year in Manuel Pellegrini’s final season in charge. City were averaging 2.27 points per game after eight wins in their opening 11 league fixtures.

Comeback wins at a Premier League low More