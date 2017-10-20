Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City that title is not won in October

Pep Guardiola believes Man City are more resilient than last season to come through the inevitable blip - Manchester City FC

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players they will run into trouble but the manager is convinced his free-scoring side are better equipped to cope with a setback than last season.

City claimed their 10th successive win with a 2-1 victory over Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday and face Burnley at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon, a week on from thrashing Stoke City 7-2 to take their goals tally to 29 in eight league outings. It was after a run of 10 consecutive victories last season that the wheels began to fall off, with City failing to win any of their next six matches and going on to finish the campaign empty-handed.

But while the Catalan anticipates problems at some point, he also believes there is greater resilience and quality in his team this time around.

“That [a blip] is going to happen,” Guardiola said. “We are in October and we cannot expect to finish the season like we have done in the last month, when we won all the games, it’s impossible in football at the high level.

“But I want to see how we are ­going to react in that moment we drop points. We will see how strong we are because teams always show [their character] in the bad ­moments. When everything is going well, it’s important, but it doesn’t count for much. How you do in the bad moments is important.

