Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City not to be 'stupid' and get carried away with current form

Guardiola wants his players to keep their concentration: Getty

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players that they would be “stupid” to start getting over-confident despite their superb recent form.

Guardiola’s players lived up to the ‘Shark Team’ nickname given them by injured left-back Benjamin Mendy by producing one of the most impressive and ruthless attacking displays of the Premier League era to gobble up Stoke on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne was the game’s outstanding player, despite not scoring, as he provided two assists and was involved in the build-up for a further three goals, producing further evidence that he is the league’s best player right now.

Guardiola, though, is aware that the Premier League leaders face arguably their toughest test of the season so far tomorrow, when Napoli visit the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri’s team lead Serie A with a 100 per cent record after eight matches and, like City with De Bruyne, have an in-form Belgium international attacking talent in Dries Mertens, whose form has been such this season that it has drawn comparisons with the great Diego Maradona.

With such tough opponents in town, Guardiola will not allow his players to start getting arrogant.

“Of course, if they think that, they will be stupid,” the manager said. “That isn’t going to happen. It is my target.

“I am going to show Napoli to my players – how good they are. Napoli can kill you with the high pressing. They are able to press our keeper.

“But I am very happy to have the opportunity to play this kind of game.”

Guardiola has good reason for optimism, given the form of his attacking players, not least De Bruyne, for whom two moments stood out in a brilliant individual performance.

First, there was a brilliant reverse pass, played while looking the other way, for Leroy Sane to roll across goal and allow Raheem Sterling to tap in City’s second goal.