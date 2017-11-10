Per Mertesacker writes touching tribute to Robert Enke on the anniversary of his death
Per Mertesacker has written a heartfelt tribute to his former team-mate Robert Enke, who died eight years ago today.
Enke took his own life on November 10, 2009, having suffered with depression following the death of his daughter, Lara, from a heart condition.
The Arsenal defender published a post in homage to Enke after playing alongside the goalkeeper for Hannover 96 and the German national side.
In a lengthy post published on the blog of Robert's widow Teresa, Mertesacker revealed his former team-mate had a profound impact on his career.
Mertesacker wrote: "I was a 19-year-old freshman who had just completed his first Bundesliga games when Robert entered our locker room at Hannover 96 in the summer of 2004 and greeted me: "Ah, hello, and you're the Per."
"He came from Spain, he had played for FC Barcelona, he was 27, and from the beginning he gave me the feeling that he appreciated me, the rookie. I was the defender, he the goalkeeper: he literally stood behind me.
"He encouraged me, I would go my way, he pointed out my qualities - which one sometimes no longer sees himself as an insecure 19-year-old. 'He let me feel that he felt safe with me in the defense. I think a more beautiful experience can hardly be done at work, no matter what job you do: he gave me his trust."
Mertesacker also wrote the death of Enke has helped focus football's need to increase mental health awareness.
"The news of his death hit me all the harder. How was it possible that this well-balanced, reflected friend had apparently been so ill that he took his own life? How was it possible that I did not notice? And, of course, the question hurt: Why had he never told me about his depression? We were friends who, as they say, told everything.
"I have learned that this concealment belongs to the clinical picture of depression. When people are acutely depressed, many of them seem to want to hide. I also understood that Robert spent most of his life the way I met him: rational, of quiet happiness; healthy. Like most sufferers, depression only caught him in short periods of his life.
"With his death, Robert gave us the task to better combat mental illnesses.
"The English Football Association is tackling the problem more aggressively, with career guidance and mental health services. But how many jump over their own shadow to accept help? If they can not admit to themselves, then they will not become professional.
"Not enough can be done here, so it is good news that the Robert Enke Foundation is currently also talking with the English Football Association about extending its work to the UK.
"Many people from Robert's environment are committed today in this area with flying colors, his wife Teresa ahead. I am glad to be able to contribute a very small part with this guest contribution.
"The memory of Robert himself still helps me today: From time to time, my experiences with him come to my mind again. Then I feel, beyond the pain, once again the happiness of those moments."
