Per Mertesacker writes touching tribute to Robert Enke on the anniversary of his death

Per Mertesacker has written a heartfelt tribute to his former team-mate Robert Enke, who died eight years ago today.

Enke took his own life on November 10, 2009, having suffered with depression following the death of his daughter, Lara, from a heart condition.

The Arsenal defender published a post in homage to Enke after playing alongside the goalkeeper for Hannover 96 and the German national side.

In a lengthy post published on the blog of Robert's widow Teresa, Mertesacker revealed his former team-mate had a profound impact on his career.

Per Mertesacker and Michael Ballack lay down a wreath on Robert Enke's coffin

Mertesacker wrote: "I was a 19-year-old freshman who had just completed his first Bundesliga games when Robert entered our locker room at Hannover 96 in the summer of 2004 and greeted me: "Ah, hello, and you're the Per."