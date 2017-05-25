Percival late show hands Saints dramatic derby win

An absorbing derby between St Helens and Wigan Warriors ended in suitably thrilling fashion, with the former grabbing victory late on.

Mark Percival was St Helens' hero as they left it late to snatch a dramatic derby victory over fierce rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday.

Saints thumped Hull FC 45-0 at Magic Weekend last time out, in a hugely encouraging start for new coach Justin Holbrook.

Yet their second success under Holbrook proved much tougher to come by, with Percival's second try in the 77th minute ultimately sealing a 22-19 triumph that leaves the Saints just a point behind Wigan in the Super League table.

The winning score was contentious as England international Percival beat Lewis Tierney to a high kick from former Warriors playmaker Matty Smith, amid suggestions he had taken out the Wigan full-back in the air. However, the video referee was satisfied that Percival had challenged fairly for the ball and awarded a try that sparked jubilant celebrations.

Prior to the late drama, the returning Thomas Leuluai looked to have sealed victory for Wigan with a 72nd-minute drop goal.

Wigan's three tries came courtesy of Tom Davies, Tierney and Joe Burgess, while Ryan Morgan and Zeb Taia got on the end of Smith kicks to score for Saints before Percival's second-half brace.

Ahead of kick-off, former England and Great Britain international Leon Pryce announced his retirement from rugby league at the age of 35.

Pryce, a Bradford Bulls legend who also represented St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Hull FC, won four Super League titles and five Challenge Cups during his illustrious career.

He is one of only three men to have been named man of the match in both the Super League and Challenge Cup finals.