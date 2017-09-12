Percy Tau's brace delights Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

While Mosimane was delighted with his side's victory on Monday, he wasn't too pleased with the late goal which Masandawana conceded

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways on Monday evening with a 2-1 victory over Free State Stars.

While Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane bemoaned the late goal which his side conceded, the 53-year-old was full of praise for Percy Tau.

The Bafana Bafana star was brought on in the first half following an injury to Anthony Laffor and responded with two spectacular goals, giving the Brazilians the much needed three points.

"I thought the game was long finished, but it's okay,” Mosimane said in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

“I'm disappointed with the late goal because it's the last five seconds of the game and we're not picking the player up. He was free. It spoils the whole thing. We wanted to keep the clean sheet but I'm happy for Percy Tau, once he shoots he scores," he said.

"I told him, 'stop dribbling, how many dribbling’s do you want? You've got to shoot', and he shot. And the free-kick, he's practising it hey. I'm so happy he's practising them all the time. Practise makes perfect. We were stable, we controlled the game. We're happy, three points, it's important," he explained.

Meanwhile, Mosimane confirmed that Laffor is the latest player to join a growing list of casualties at Chloorkop and will have a selection headache ahead of this weekend’s Caf Champions League quarter final first leg against Wydad Casablanca.

"Anthony (Laffor) is on crutches, Khama (Billiat) is injured, Leo (Castro) made it through a late fitness test, (Tiyani) Mabunda is injured. We need to make sure that we look after the team. A team that played tonight is a team I trusted. If you're in the team of Mamelodi Sundowns, you have to play, there's no first team and second team," Mosimane concluded.