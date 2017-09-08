I have a perfect squad - Spalletti expects Inter improvement

After a fine start to the season, Inter's Luciano Spalletti is feeling optimistic and looking forward to showing off his "perfect squad".

Luciano Spalletti has promised that Inter will prove they have a "perfect squad" as they look to make up ground on Serie A's leading clubs this season.

The Nerazzurri finished a disappointing seventh last term, missing out on European football as they trailed rivals AC Milan by one point and champions Juventus by 29 points.

But Inter have started the new campaign strongly under new coach Spalletti, winning two from two, and the former Roma boss believes his players will continue to show their quality.

"We are starting 29 points down on Juve [from last season], 25 on Roma and 24 on Napoli," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "So we need seven or eight more wins in the league.

"Everyone has to improve, but I have a perfect squad - and we will show it. We signed people who fit the bill."

While Spalletti urged Inter to keep promises made to him regarding the transfer market in pre-season, he now concedes his worries may have been premature.

"We expected a different transfer market - that's true," he added. "But now I am 100 per cent satisfied.

"When I said that promises had been made and that I would speak out if they weren't kept, the transfer window wasn't over and, above all, I still didn't know all the players.

"The quality of the lads is very high. I've found them to be available, motivated, true professionals."