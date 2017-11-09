Perhaps some things Eddie says are not true – Hourcade ignores Jones' barbs

England coach Eddie Jones has attempted to put the heat on Argentina, but Daniel Hourcade insists the Pumas are unaffected.

Daniel Hourcade has rejected claims from Eddie Jones that Argentina are the team under heavy pressure going into the Test against England on Saturday.

The Pumas did not win a match in the Rugby Championship and were beaten twice at home to England in June.

Jones this week said the visitors and their coach will be feeling the heat at Twickenham, but Hourcade dismissed that suggestion as an attempt by his counterpart to unsettle Argentina.

"You are always under pressure at the top level," he said.

"The pressure is perhaps more on England.

"They are number two in the world, we are number 10. We are playing here, in the last part of our season. I think England have the pressure [more than] us.

"If we lose, it would be logical but if they lose, it wouldn't. They have the pressure.

"We all know how Eddie is, perhaps some things he says are not true. We want to play on the field."

Argentina proved unable to trouble the Wallabies, the Springboks and the All Blacks home or away between August and October, but their coach insists the team can take positives from their recent outings.

"We have had some ups and downs," Hourcade said.

"But we have done very good things during the Rugby Championship and against England.

"What we need is to play at the same level for 80 minutes.

"England are a complete team, really efficient, but they have some weak points. The strategy will be to attack those weak points."