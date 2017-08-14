Perisic the final piece? Neville sees Man Utd one winger short of being 'complete'

Manchester United are “one world-class winger” short of being “a complete squad”, in the eyes of Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have invested well over £100 million on fresh faces this summer, with Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic drafted in at Old Trafford.

Get United at 16/1 to be Kings of Europe

It could be that there is further movement to come, with Jose Mourinho having called for four additions before the latest transfer window opened.

Inter forward Ivan Perisic continues to be heavily linked with a move to England, despite a desire on the part of his current club to end the exit talk, and Neville would appear to consider him the final piece of the jigsaw.

Matic plans to be at Utd for 'a long time'

The former United defender told Sky Sports: "Is [Marcus] Rashford a wide player - not really?

"That is where United could get one world-class winger and it would be a complete squad.

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United West Ham United Premier League 08132017 More

"They have to challenge this year.

"Last season was not good enough and it was a big under performance from the players."

United made a perfect start to their 2017-18 Premier League campaign on Sunday, with new boys Matic and Lukaku helping to inspire a convincing 4-0 victory over West Ham.

Lethal Lukaku & Utd send title warning

The former was named Man of the Match, while the latter bagged a brace to continue his fine start to life with the Red Devils following a £75m move from Everton.

Mourinho’s side are next in action against Swansea City and have until August 31 in which to complete any late recruitment business.