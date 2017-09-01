Perisic frustration but Man Utd boss Mourinho praised by Neville for finding value

Manchester United will be “satisfied” with their summer transfer business despite missing out on Ivan Perisic, says Gary Neville.

The Red Devils avoided the need for a late scramble on deadline day as they were able to get much of their recruitment work done early.

Deals for Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic were completed in time for all three to be bedded into the fold before the 2017-18 campaign began.

Another short-term deal has also been agreed with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neville believes United are now in good shape and an example to others of how windows can be successfully negotiated.

“I think he’ll be satisfied because it was very clear from the beginning he wanted four,” the former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports.

“Jose, to be fair, is usually outstanding in the transfer market and he’s proven it again.

“To get Matic, even Lukaku when he signed it was on the edge of [being] too much money, but now you’re thinking it’s good deal.

“They needed a centre-back and they got Lindelof, they’ve got Ibrahimovic back.

“I think he wanted Perisic, I think he wanted a wide player but hasn’t got it but he understands ultimately that he can’t get every player he wants.

“I think they got good prices so I think they can be happy, maybe he might have wanted one more, but I think he’ll be happy generally with what’s happened in the summer, particularly when he looks at some of the transfer windows other clubs have had that have been frustrating.”

United’s new boys have helped them to make a flying start to their Premier League title quest, with nine points taken from their opening three fixtures.

Mourinho’s men have also kept clean sheets in each of those outings, while plundering 10 goals at the opposite end of the field to set the early pace.