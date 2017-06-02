Perofeta snatches victory for Blues in Samoa

After two games without a win, the Blues picked up a much-needed victory over the Reds thanks to Stephen Perofeta's late try.

Stephen Perofeta's late try got the Blues back to winning ways on Friday as they beat Reds 34-29 in a thrilling Super Rugby contest in Samoa.

Perofeta profited from a lung-busting break from Akira Ioane and Melani Nanai to touch down with six minutes remaining, the replacement diving over from short distance after Nanai had been held up by James Tuttle.

It was a fifth try for the Blues as they denied a spirited Reds comeback in the second half that saw them leading just after the hour, having been eight points adrift at the break.

Rene Ranger, Rieko Ioane and Kara Pryor all touched down in the opening half hour for the Blues as they flew out of the blocks to hold a commanding position at the break - Piers Francis also adding five points with the boot.

The Reds - who lost captain Samu Kerevi to a left-ankle injury in the first half - were boosted by Andrew Ready's try late in the half and they used that momentum to surge back into the match after the restart through Quade Cooper and Adam Korczuk.

That gave the Reds a two-point lead but just after the hour the Blues were back infront as Gerard Cowley-Tuioti capped a wonderful team try to touch down.

Quickly the momentum shifted again as Tupou scored his second try of the match to leave the Reds in sight of victory, but there was one final twist as Perofeta grabbed the win for the Blues.

And their winning margin would have been greater as Akira Ioane touched down, but the TMO ruled it out for offside.