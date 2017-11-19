Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season

A 2-0 win away to Perth Glory has given Melbourne Victory their first triumph of the A-League season in their seventh match.

Melbourne Victory claimed their first A-League win of the season after second-half goals from Besart Berisha and Leroy George helped them to a 2-0 triumph away to Perth Glory on Sunday.

Victory went into the match on the back of four successive league draws and only managed one real chance in a cagey first half, as a Berisha header came back off the post.

And although the second period started in scrappy fashion, Victory broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart – Berisha converting from close range after a fine Jai Ingham cross.

George doubled their tally soon after, scuffing an effort past Liam Reddy six yards out after James Troisi powered into the penalty area and found the Dutchman with a squared pass which deflected off a defender.

Victory should have had a penalty and a couple of extra goals as they turned on the style in the final stages, but the hosts never looked like capitalising on any let-offs as Kevin Muscat's men cruised to their first A-League win since April 30.