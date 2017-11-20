Peru star returns to Sao Paulo two days late after wild World Cup celebrations!

The playmaker was absent for both Friday and Saturday training after the euphoria of making Russia, but he found his club in a forgiving mood

Peru star Christian Cueva was left with some explaining to do after going AWOL for two days following his nation's historic World Cup qualification.

Sao Paulo playmaker Cueva was a key part of the Peru team that clinched a place in Russia with a play-off victory over New Zealand this week.

It is the first time since 1982 that the Inca will be at a finals, and the euphoria in the country was such that the following day was declared a national holiday by the government.

And it appears that Cueva carried on celebrating well past that holiday, as he missed two days of training at Sao Paulo.

Thankfully president Carlos Alberto de Barros e Silva was in an understanding mood and refused to condemn his charge's indiscretion.

"He had just been through one of the greatest moments in Peruvian football history. After 36 years Peru are back at the World Cup," the chief said at the weekend.

"The president called a national holiday over there. There was a completely natural celebration. I don't know whether he will play or not, that is the coach's decision.

"The justification is that he arrived after yesterday's training. We are not discussing a fine."

Despite missing practice on both Friday and Saturday, and possibly feeling a little the worse for wear, Cueva eventually made an appearance for Sao Paulo, playing 30 minutes of the Brazilians' 0-0 draw against Botafogo.