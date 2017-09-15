Pete Sampras on Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal challenging Roger Federer's record and the new kids on the block

Andy Murray “will compete for majors” again if he can remain fit once he recovers from his persistent hip injury, according to the 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras.

The American great also fully expects Novak Djokovic to join Murray in challenging the Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer duopoly after he returns from a long-standing elbow complaint.

Djokovic announced in July that he would miss the rest of 2017 due to the injury, while Murray said he was “most likely” to do likewise after withdrawing from the US Open earlier this month.

While Murray and Djokovic have toiled this year, Nadal and Federer belied their ages to enjoy a 50-50 split of the majors – despite both enduring protracted spells on the sidelines in 2016.

Nadal, 31, claimed his 16th Grand Slam at the US Open last weekend, and Sampras believes the Spaniard “has a pretty good shot” of surpassing Federer’s record of 19 majors if he matches the 36-year-old’s stunning longevity.

But Murray and Djokovic will be “chomping at the bit” to end their fellow ‘Big Four’ members’ dominance, according to the former World No.1.

“Oh yeah, I think if you take that much time off, they’re going to be very eager and determined [to succeed],” the 46-year-old told The Independent in an exclusive interview. “I’m sure Novak and Andy are going to be right in the mix next year and compete for majors.”

Murray began 2017 in exultant mood after deposing Djokovic to become world No 1 for the first time last November.

Yet he then won only one trophy – in Dubai in March – as the exertions of an annus mirabilis, in which he claimed his second Wimbledon and Olympic crowns, appeared to catch up with him.

But Sampras confidently predicts the three-time major champion can recapture his former glories, insisting: “Can he be the same force as he was before? Without a doubt.

Sampras has backed the Briton to recapture his former glories (Getty)

“I don’t see anything stopping Andy from a tennis-playing standpoint. He’s one of the best in the world.

“It’s just a matter of playing well at the right time. The only thing that can hold him back is injuries, because he does rely so much on his movement. Once you can’t move and grind out the matches like he can, it’s tough for him. It’s tough for anybody.

“But as soon as Andy gets back playing, he will compete for all the majors and be right in the thick of things. I just hope he recovers and gets back to being 100 per cent.”

Currently, however, the main story dominating men’s tennis is who will prevail in Nadal and Federer’s epic joust for supremacy.

“Can Rafa beat Roger’s record? Basically it’s up to Rafa and how much he wants to play and how much he loves the game,” said Sampras, who sits third on the men’s all-time Grand Slam winners’ list behind Nadal and Federer. “If he said: ‘Hey guys, I’m gonna play until I’m at least 35’, I’d say he’s got a pretty good shot at doing it.

The American also believes Nadal could surpass Federer's Grand Slam tally (Getty 2017)

