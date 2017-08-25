Peter Crouch leads a host of footballers and celebrities continuing to sign up for 'Game for Grenfell'

Footballers and celebrities have continued to sign up to play in the fund-raising ‘Game for Grenfell’ at Loftus Road next Saturday afternoon.

The match on 2 September will be between teams managed by Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, and will also see survivors of the tragedy and members of the emergency services take to the field.

The game, organised by QPR in the Community Trust is to raise money for the families of victims and survivors of the fire, which happened not far from Loftus Road itself. Almost 3,000 free tickets for volunteers, survivors, locals and members of the emergency services have been made available. QPR have been supported in the organisation of the game by Columbia Records and Toast Entertainment Group.

The football community has thrown itself behind the Game for Grenfell with many well-known players expected to turn out. Peter Crouch, of Stoke City but formerly of QPR and a west London native, will play. So will former England internationals David Seaman, Stan Collymore, Paul Merson, Trevor Sinclair, Des Walker and Chris Sutton, as well as former Rangers manager Ally McCoist.

Plenty of former QPR players will be involved too, including Clint Hill, Andy Sinton, Andy Impey, Clive Wilson and Kevin Gallen. Outside the world of football, Marcus Mumford of ‘Mumford and Sons’ has taken a prominent role in organisation, as has actor and local resident Ralf Little. Olly Murs, Richard Ashcroft and Tinie Tempah will also be playing.

The game was the idea of Ferdinand, who said that it is a way for QPR to help out the local community so affected by the tragedy. “We wanted to put on a game that all the community can come to,” Ferdinand told The Independent, “to raise some funds for projects that are going to benefit the community going forward.”

“Loads of footballer and loads of celebrities have given up their time to come and play because of their feelings towards Grenfell, and what’s happened.

“It is about the community coming together and getting as many people as we can through the door. Starting a process that will help these people going forward.”

Money generated next Saturday will go straight to the London Community Foundation and then on to the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund.