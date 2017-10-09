Peter Crouch makes 2018 Guinness Book of Records for most Premier League headers

Peter Crouch will be immortalised in 2018's Guinness Book of Records for scoring the most headed goals of the Premier League era.

The Stoke City striker moved past Alan Shearer's tally of 46 in May 2015, and has since added a further four goals to set a record that is unlikely to be broken any time soon.

Crouch's 51 headers came at six clubs over a 15-year period, during which he also scored 22 England goals in 42 caps - only the third striker after Jimmy Greaves and Gary Lineker to finish his England career with a ratio better than one goal every two games.

"It feels good! To hold any record, certainly in the Premier League, is great. I’m very proud of it," Crouch told the Guinness Book of Records.

Crouch, who received his framed certificate on Monday, believes he is among a dying breed of strikers. “I see centre forwards hanging around outside the box and it blows my mind, I just can’t get my head around it."

