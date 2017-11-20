Peter Schmeichel includes no Manchester United players in FIFA 18 best XI

Goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel has named his featured squad for FIFA 18, but has no place for any Manchester United player in his starting XI.

Right-back Antonio Valencia is the only Red Devil to make the cut, but he has been resigned to a place on the bench with Dani Alves chosen ahead of him in the first-team.

Schmeichel has chosen his son, Kasper in goal, with the Leicester City stopper behind a centre-back pairing of Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus.

FIFA 18 Schmeichel Squad More

Former Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo plays just behind Lionel Messi in a very attacking set-up, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line beside Eden Hazard, while Christian Eriksen also provides a goal and assist threat.

A strong bench includes Bayern Munich trio Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Arturo Vidal, as well as Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.