Peterson, Fitzgerald keep moving up NFL's all-time lists

Adrian Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald keep adding to their respective Hall of Fame careers.

Peterson needed just 17 yards to become the 16th NFL player with 12,000 rushing yards. He got 159 on a career-high 37 carries in the Arizona Cardinals' 20-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers to pass Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Franco Harris to move into 14th place on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

The Cardinals running back has 99 career rushing touchdowns and will move into seventh place all time with one more. Peterson, who has 29 receiving touchdowns, will break a tie with Hall of Famer Barry Sanders at 99 rushing TDs and pull even with Shaun Alexander and Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who both retired with 100 rushing scores.

Fitzgerald, 34, caught five passes for 70 yards in Sunday's win to pass Hall of Famer Tim Brown for sixth place on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list. Fitzgerald, who is third all-time in receptions, was the third overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft and has spent his entire career with the Cardinals. Fitzgerald has 1,175 career receptions for 14,953 yards.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Peterson with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and he broke the NFL's single-game rushing record with 296 yards against the Chargers that season. Peterson, who spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, was a seven-time Pro Bowler in Minnesota. He was the NFL's MVP in 2012, when he ran for 2,097 yards less than a year removed from a knee injury that cost him the final four games of the 2011 season.

The 32-year-old bounced back from another knee injury in 2014 to lead the NFL with 1,485 yards in 2015 as the Vikings won the NFC North. A torn meniscus in the third game of the 2016 season prompted the Vikings to unload their franchise back.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints in April, but was traded to the Cardinals on October 10 and ran for 134 yards in his Cardinals debut five days later against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.