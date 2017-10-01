Peterson: The sky is the limit for Kamara

Alvin Kamara starred for the New Orleans Saints at Wembley and Adrian Peterson sees no limit to his potential.

Adrian Peterson believes the sky is the limit for New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara after his excellent performance in their 20-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Kamara found the endzone for the second time in as many games at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as the Saints emerged victorious from an often sloppy contest to improve to 2-2 on the season.

The third-round pick also had 10 catches for 71 yards, carving out a significant role in the Saints backfield despite the presence of Mark Ingram and one of the greatest running backs of all time in Peterson, who arrived as a free agent from the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason.

Peterson has been tutoring Kamara and sees no limit to his potential.

He told Omnisport: "Every chance I get, I'm always talking to him, giving him pointers and things like that.

"He's doing an amazing job for us but there's things that I'm able to see that he hasn't seen, so I do a good job of giving him any valuable information that can help him.

"The sky's the limit for him. He's a tremendous talent, he fits great in what coach [Sean] Payton wants from a back in this system. Be able to get out there and run routes crisp.

"Having this young guy, he's shown some spark in being able to get out and run routes, get the ball in his hands and make plays and being slippery in the run game as well."

On his progress since joining the Saints, Peterson added: "I feel like I'm improving well, when opportunities present themselves I'll do my thing and take advantage of them."