Petit launches blistering attack on Arsenal 'babies'

Emmanuel Petit has launched a savage attack on Arsenal's players, insisting that many of them "do not seem to know what it means to wear the shirt".

The Gunners were thumped 4-0 by Liverpool prior to the international break, and were then embarrassed on transfer deadline day as the club failed to sign Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco before calling off Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester City.

Petit has now joined a long line of former players in criticising the club and the players, in the hope of stopping them from "acting like babies".

“When I see them play – and I see them a lot – they seem to play ­without motivation. The blame is put on Arsene, but I cannot see that it is all down to him," the Daily Mirror quote him as saying. "Why should it be?

“Why should a player need motivating to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, in one of the best stadiums in the world?

“Some of them do not seem to know what it means to wear that Arsenal shirt.

“Maybe they should take a step back and ask themselves what they can give to the club. Not what the club can give to them.

“Someone should sit them down and tell them not to act like babies and kids. They should be proud of wearing that Arsenal shirt."

Petit also believes that Alexis, who Goal understands does not want to play for the club again, should be a role model for other players in the squad.

“No one expects them to win every game. That is not going to happen. But there must be pride in playing for the club. The body language of ­players puzzles me. Yes, Alexis Sanchez is a warrior. He always plays like that.

“But many of those players do not seem to realise how lucky they are to be at the club. I just want to shake the tree and tell them how fortunate they are to play at a club of Arsenal’s standing. If Arsenal are to achieve anything this season, then the motivation must come back into the team – and the players have to be responsible for that.

“There is only so much the manager can do. But how can these ­players not motivate themselves to play? How is that possible?

“There will be ­motivation for some who have the World Cup at the end of the season. But you can not hope to go to a ­tournament like the World Cup if you are not in good form for your club.

“But that should not be the reason for them to play well. To play for Arsenal should be enough. That is what makes me so very upset.”