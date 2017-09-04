Petra Kvitova's comeback gathers pace as he beats Garbine Muguruza in memorable US Open clash

The showdown between two of Wimbledon’s finest champions of recent years always promised to be memorable and Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza did not disappoint here at the US Open.

A fourth-round match full of powerful ball-striking and bold serving ended in a memorable victory for Kvitova, who won 7-6, 6-3 to secure a quarter-final meeting on Tuesday with the five-times Wimbledon champion, Venus Williams.

Muguruza, who won her first Wimbledon title just seven weeks ago, had been the favourite to win the title here after a fine run through the north American hard-court season, but the 23-year-old Spaniard found herself outgunned by the All England Club champion of 2011 and 2014.

It was an extraordinary performance by Kvitova given that she had been told in December that she would probably never play again because of the horrific injuries she had suffered to her left hand when she was attacked by an intruder in her home.

The 27-year-old Czech did not pick up a racket again for three months and did not begin her comeback until the end of May. After winning the title at Edgbaston in her second comeback event she had struggled for consistency through the summer, winning a total of just four matches in her five subsequent tournaments.

Kvitova’s left hand might never recover fully from the injuries she sustained in the attack, but she has worked tirelessly on her rehabilitation and proved here that she has lost none of her wonderful timing or her competitive spirit.

Muguruza, the No 3 seed, had lost only nine games in her first three matches, but was outhit and outplayed as Kvitova struck the ball with stunning power. Although she hit nine double faults, Kvitova’s big left-handed serve was also a big weapon at crucial moments.

Kvitova, who has yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament, said afterwards that it had taken a while for her to rediscover her form, but “luckily I found it at a Grand Slam”. She added: “The touch is there and the strength and the aggressive game plan. I just need to have everything together to click, but I'm glad it’s still there.”

Muguruza said Kvitova had deserved her victory and thought it “incredible” that the Czech was playing at such a high level again. “She’s one of the biggest hitters and a talented player,” Muguruza said. “She’s a leftie as well, so that makes it a little bit more tricky. She has a great timing and a lot of power, for sure.”

