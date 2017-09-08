Petrucci tops Misano practice, Marquez junior suffers horror crash

The three principal challengers for the MotoGP world title all made the top five in Friday's second free practice session for the San Marino Grand Prix, but it was Danilo Petrucci who recorded the fastest time at Misano.

Octo Pramac's Petrucci posted a time of one minute and 33.231 seconds to hit the front late in FP2, with Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) and championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) each fractionally slower.

Marc Marquez - who sits between Dovizioso and Vinales in the standings - was fastest in FP1, but had to settle for fifth in the second session behind Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Both Marquez and Cal Crutchlow recovered from crashes during FP2 to sit among the front-runners, the Englishman taking sixth.

Vinales was Movistar Yamaha's sole representative at Misano with Valentino Rossi missing his home grand prix due to the leg break he suffered last week.

Marquez's younger brother Alex suffered a terrifying crash in Moto2 practice and was duly ruled out of the race weekend with a hairline fracture to his hip.