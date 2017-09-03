Petulant Nainggolan has no one to blame but himself for Belgium snub

Radja Nainggolan is certainly one of Belgium’s most recognisable players and one of their most popular too. A quick scan of Twitter reveals plenty of dedicated fan accounts and this week every one of them have been united in their outrage that their man was left out of the squad to face Gibraltar and Greece in World Cup qualification.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has copped plenty of criticism for opting against the Roma man in his midfield selections and calling players like Youri Tielemans and Axel Witsel instead.

That criticism came not only from certain sections of the support but also from the player in question. No sooner had Martinez announced his squad for the games than Nainggolan was sounding off in the press about his non-selection.

“It makes no sense,” the 29-year-old told Nieuwsblad .

“He calls Youri Tielemans who is sitting on the bench and playing only a few minutes at Monaco.

“When he was appointed, Martinez said that the Red Devils must play in top competitions. Now that Axel Witsel is in China, suddenly that doesn’t apply any more. That’s all fine, but I have to step up my game?”

Nainggolan also declared he would be quitting international football but revealed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport later in the week that no such decision had been reached on that front. As things stand he remains available for Belgium with one eye on next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

But Nainggolan nonetheless came out on the attack and pushed all responsibility for being left out on others.

He was unapologetic about his smoking – an issue which is known to have caused consternation with Martinez - and one which also drew remarks from Marc Wilmots when he was in charge.

Indeed the ex-Belgium coach revealed that at Euro 2016 Nainggolan was to be given a room with a balcony so he could smoke without setting off the smoke alarm. The midfielder would have “trashed” his room otherwise.

Nainggolan referenced his own drinking habit too in that interview with Gazzetta but remained steadfast in his belief that he was not “a rebel” and committed “120 per cent” to any manager who picked him.

That commitment does not stretch to being on time however. Nainggolan was late to a team meeting in June ahead of a qualifier against Estonia. He insists that he was not the only one who missed the deadline and qualifies it further by stating that he wasn’t even that late.

But if Nainggolan misses his second World Cup in succession – after being ignored by Wilmots for 2014 – then he’s only got himself to blame.

It’s no use pointing to Tielemans’s bench time at Monaco or Witsel’s lack of intensity in China with Tianjin Quanjian. It’s no use defending his smoking habit or making light about the fact he’s not always on time.

The easiest way for Nainggolan to make it back into Martinez’s plans is to take responsibility for his own actions.

