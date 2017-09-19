PGA Tour releases 2017-18 schedule

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season will kick off with the Safeway Open in October.

The PGA Tour released its 2017-18 schedule on Tuesday ahead of this week's Tour Championship.

With one season coming to an end, the PGA Tour gave everyone reason to look forward to the not-so-distant-future with the Safeway Open kicking off the new season in October.

The biggest change from the 2016-17 season will be the return of the Wells Fargo Championship to Charlotte's Quail Hollow Golf Club, which this summer served as the host of the PGA Championship, where Justin Thomas earned his first major title.

Two new courses will host the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the BMW Championship moving to Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia and The Northern Trust heading to Ridgewood Country Club, north of New York in New Jersey.

After the Masters, the season's first major from April 5-8, the other major events will take place from June to August.

The U.S. Open runs from June 11 to 17 at Shinnecock Hills, one month later Carnoustie hosts the British Open and the PGA Championship rounds off the grand slam season from August 6 to 12 at Bellerive in St. Louis.

Major changes will be in store for the 2018-19 season when the PGA Championship moves to May and The Players Championship moves back to March, but next season's schedule should look pretty straightforward to most avid golf fans.