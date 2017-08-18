Phakamani Mahlambi returns to Bidvest Wits after failing to impress Vitoria de Guimaraes

The starlet has returned home following a disappointing trial period with the Portuguese side

Bidvest Wits winger Phakamani Mahlambi has returned from Portugal after his short trial stint with Vitoria de Guimaraes.

He returns after failing to impress Guimaraes coach Pedro Martins to land a deal, though it’s believed they will monitor him in the coming months.

The attacker looked promising on his first friendly game when he created a goal in the 3-0 friendly win over Sporting Lisbon.

Martins and his technical team felt that he is not ready yet to play for the first team, presumably seeing a few technical and tactical errors within his game.

Furthermore, they believe he needs to play more to improve on these aspects and that’s something they won’t be able to give him.

The 19-year-old has now returned to Wits to bolster their attack and help them defend the Premiership and MTN 8 titles.

His return is definitely a welcome boost for Gavin Hunt who will be hoping he remains injury-free and help them on all fronts this season.