Phakamani Mahlambi says it was easy to leave Bidvest Wits for Al Ahly

Mahlambi became the first South African player to ply his trade in Egypt by penning a five-year deal with continental giants Al Ahly in September 2017

Bafana Bafana attacker Phakamani Mahlambi has revealed that leaving Bidvest Wits for Al Ahly was an easy decision to make.

The 20-year-old sealed a multi-million move to the Egyptian giants soon after returning from trials in Portugal where Vitoria Guimaraes decided against signing him.

He revealed that he's already enjoying his football in Egypt, despite being in the first few months of his career.

Mahlambi said the reason he left South Africa was to challenge himself in order to become a better player.

He also wants to add to his collection of medals by winning titles with the Red Devils of Egypt.

"I can say that it’s a good experience for to play in Egypt. I am really enjoying myself that side," Mahlambi told reporters on Wednesday.

"As a person, you always have to look at some new challenges, and I thought that if I could move out of my comfort zone and start a new life somewhere then maybe it would be great for me," he said.



"Al Ahly is a big team. So, it was easy for me to go there, and I know that I will become a better player, and win titles. So, that's what I want," explained Mahlambi.

Having worked with Gavin Hunt, who is known for his extremely tough training methods, Mahlambi believes that helped him when got to Egypt as he quickly adapted to his new surroundings.

"All I can say is that Al Ahly is more professional… Wits are professional, but the standards are not the same. So, I think going there for me from Wits, coming under Gavin Hunt, it took me [a few] weeks for to get used to the environment," he added.

Mahlambi added that he still hasn't given up on one day plying his trade in Europe.