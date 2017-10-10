Phakamani Mahlambi set to make Al Ahly debut after receiving paperwork

The South African starlet has been given the green light to feature for Al Ahly after receiving his work permit

Bafana Bafana winger Phakamani Mahlambi is in line to make his debut for Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.

The 20-year-old has finally recieved his work permit that will see him make his official debut against Al Ittihad on Thursday.

Due to Ahly's Caf commitments and his paperwork issues, Mahlambi hasn't had the opportunity to feature as yet despite scoring a brace in a friendly shortly after his arrival from Bidvest Wits last month.

Mahlambi returned to South Africa during the international break where he was part of the Bafana squad for the clash against Burkina Faso.

He will jet back to the Egyptian capital this week to rejoin his club teammates in Egypt.